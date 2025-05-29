Andhra Pradesh High Court to Fill 245 Job Vacancies, Notification Soon

The State High Court has initiated the process to recruit 245 job vacancies across various departments, according to official sources. Orders have been issued, and preparations are underway to release the official job notification shortly.

Contract-Based Appointments for Select Posts

Out of the total posts, three positions will be filled on a contractual basis, while the rest will be permanent appointments. This move aims to fill vacancies in multiple departments that have remained unoccupied for some time.

Complete Details to Be Released Online

The official notification will include all essential information such as:

Post names and departments

Eligibility criteria

Age limit

Salary structure

Application procedure

Start and end dates for applications

Application fees

Selection process

These details will be made available online for applicants’ convenience.

1,620 Posts Already Under Recruitment Process

Earlier, the High Court had released a notification for 1,620 job vacancies, with the application window set to close on June 2, 2025. As this deadline approaches, authorities are planning to release another recruitment notification to address additional staffing needs.

Officials and education experts have urged eligible unemployed youth in Telangana to make the most of this opportunity. With the judiciary expanding its manpower, the upcoming recruitment drive could prove to be a valuable career gateway for many aspirants.