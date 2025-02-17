Andhra Pradesh Hit by GBS Outbreak: Two Lives Lost, Health Officials on High Alert!

Guntur: A second death linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns over the rare autoimmune disorder.

Kamalamma, a 45-year-old woman from Alasandalapalli village in Komarole mandal, Prakasam district, passed away at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday after a prolonged battle with GBS.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy from Srikakulam also succumbed to GBS, being declared brain-dead after exhibiting similar symptoms. These tragic losses highlight the severity of the condition and the challenges health authorities are facing in tackling the outbreak.

Symptoms and Treatment of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Kamalamma was initially treated at Giddalur Government Hospital for symptoms of fever and weakness in both her upper and lower limbs. After three days of care, she was transferred to Guntur GGH on February 3, where a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) was confirmed. GBS, a rare but serious condition where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, often requires intensive care and rapid treatment.

She was administered a five-day course of IV Immunoglobulin treatment, which is commonly used to treat severe cases of GBS. Despite intensive medical efforts, Kamalamma’s condition deteriorated. She was placed on a ventilator on February 10 and suffered three cardiac arrests within three days before passing away on February 15.

Ongoing Investigation into the Cause of GBS Outbreak

Local health authorities have escalated sanitation measures in Alasandalapalli village, where Kamalamma lived, amid concerns that contaminated water might be contributing to the outbreak. Preliminary investigations have pointed to water contamination, potentially caused by decaying animal carcasses, as a possible source of the disease. Water samples from local borewells are being tested to confirm this theory.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. T. Venkateswarulu emphasized the need for community vigilance, urging local residents to seek medical help immediately if they experience any GBS symptoms, such as sudden weakness or difficulty in moving limbs.

Rising GBS Cases and Medical Response

As of February 15, Andhra Pradesh has reported 17 confirmed GBS cases. Seven of these cases are currently being treated at Guntur GGH, with three patients discharged and four others still undergoing treatment. Among the remaining patients, two are in critical condition.

Special Chief Secretary for Health, MT Krishna Babu, addressed concerns about the potential spread of the disease, reassuring the public that there is no localized outbreak in any specific region. The health department has stepped up efforts, ensuring the availability of immunoglobulin at central drug stores across the state to treat those suffering from GBS.

Cost of Treatment and Support for GBS Patients

The five-day immunoglobulin treatment for GBS patients is costly, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per course. Fortunately, the treatment is covered under the Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva scheme for eligible patients, which provides financial assistance for medical care.

Health authorities are advising the public to stay alert and seek immediate medical attention if they suspect symptoms of GBS. This includes visiting the nearest government hospital, where expert care and treatment options are available.

Health and Safety Measures in Andhra Pradesh

In response to the growing number of GBS cases, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) to ensure that the necessary medicines and immunoglobulin are available at state-level drug stores to provide timely treatment.

Residents are encouraged to practice caution, particularly in areas where water contamination might be a concern, and to maintain good sanitation practices to avoid the spread of infection.