Andhra Pradesh Implements Revised Land Values

Amaravati: Revised land values have come into effect across Andhra Pradesh as of Saturday, bringing about the ‘rationalisation’ of values in 16,997 villages, according to state officials.

Changes in Municipalities and Panchayats

In addition to rural areas, land values were also ‘rationalised’ in 9,054 wards within municipalities and panchayats across the state.

Public Access to New Values

The newly revised market values will be available to the public from 10 am onwards on the Department of Registration and Stamps website (registration.Ap.Gov.In) starting February 1, 2025, as stated in a press release issued by the department late Friday.

Details of the Revision

The revision saw no changes in land values in 68 villages, while 158 villages and 145 urban wards experienced a downward revision in their land values.