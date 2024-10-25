Andhra Pradesh | Light to moderate rain likely in next 7 days: Met

Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

Fouzia Farhana25 October 2024 - 18:07
Amaravati: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that rainfall occurred at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

