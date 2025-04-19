Andhra Pradesh: Man, Slits Wife’s Throat Over Suspected Infidelity

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly attacked his wife over suspicions of infidelity, leaving her critically injured.

Incident Took Place in Karusa Area

The attack occurred in the Karusa area of Palnadu district. The accused, identified as C. Srinivas Rao, is a resident of Chenchu Colony. He had been living with his wife, Mallamma, and the couple was reportedly leading a peaceful married life until recently.

Husband’s Growing Suspicion Led to the Attack

Srinivas, who earns a living by selling religious idols, had grown increasingly suspicious of Mallamma’s character in recent months. She, too, contributed to the household income by doing odd jobs.

Sources revealed that Srinivas had developed a habit of excessive alcohol consumption, which is believed to have worsened his paranoia and aggression.

Wife Severely Injured, Shifted to Guntur Hospital

In a drunken rage, Srinivas reportedly attacked Mallamma with a sharp blade, attempting to slit her throat. He fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Mallamma collapsed due to excessive blood loss and fell unconscious. Local residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, and she was later transferred to Guntur Government General Hospital for further treatment.

Police Launch Manhunt for Accuse

Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest Srinivas Rao, who is currently absconding. The case has shocked the local community and reignited concerns over domestic abuse, particularly in households struggling with alcoholism and mental health issues.