Andhra Pradesh NDA legislators to elect Chandrababu Naidu as their leader

Amaravati: The legislators of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP of NDA will meet in Vijayawada on Tuesday to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the assembly.

Following the meeting, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer to propose Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP sources said.

Along with Naidu as CM, some leaders from Janasena and BJP could swear-in on June 12.

Naidu is scheduled to take oath as CM at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, TDP’s official news bulletin said.

A TDP spokesperson had earlier said some of the leaders who could swear-in along with Naidu may get picked up on Tuesday night.

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.