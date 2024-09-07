Andhra Pradesh News | 40 pc works of Bhogapuram Airport completed, says Civil Aviation Minister

Visakhapatnam: Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Friday revealed that 40 per cent of works of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district have been completed.

After a visit to the construction site in Vizianagaram, he exuded confidence that the project would be completed six months ahead of the deadline.

The minister enquired about the status of works from the officials and GMR representatives. He inspected the works on the runway, terminal building and air traffic control centre.

Rammohan Naidu told media persons that all efforts were being made to complete the airport works and commence the operations by June 2026. He noted that in addition to the Central and state governments, the airport development is getting full support from the district administration and local population.

The Union Minister said he was reviewing the progress of the airport work with inspiration from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He said when he reviewed the progress last month, about 36 per cent of the works were completed and now about 40 per cent works have been completed.

Rammohan Naidu stated that this airport is being built with international standards and on a state-of-the-art model. He claimed that the government was fully committed to justice for people who gave their lands for the airport construction.

The minister exuded confidence that with the construction of Bhogapuram Airport, north Andhra will witness rapid development. He believes that people from various parts of the world would come here for jobs.

Rammohan Naidu said that the civil aviation sector in the country was growing rapidly. He mentioned that 10 years ago, the country had only 74 airports but now the number has gone up to 157. This number will go up to 400 in future. He said Chief Minister Naidu was working hard to help flood-affected people in Vijayawada. From day one, he turned the Collectorate into a camp office to monitor the relief measures. He alleged that even in times of natural calamities, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing politics. He said the Centre was ready to help flood-affected people after an assessment of losses.