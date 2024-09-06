Andhra Pradesh News | Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Army teams are being roped in to plug the Budameru rivulet breaches to control the flood situation in Vijayawada.

Addressing a press conference at the NTR district collectorate in Vijayawada on Thursday, Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Chouhan had been apprised about the catastrophe.

Chouhan earlier in the day conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada.

“The Army is also coming to close the breach…We are putting in all efforts we need to do,” said Naidu.

According to the CM, a technical team has arrived to analyse the situation, following unprecedented rains and floods in the centrally located commercial city.

Naidu noted that the deluge had ravaged all the houses in its path, destroying vehicles, household appliances and many other things.

He also said that there is a need to raise the capacity of Prakasam Barrage to discharge up to 15 lakh cusecs of floodwaters, noting that it can withstand only up to 11.9 lakh cusecs.

Union Minister Chouhan said that the situation is bad in the flood-hit areas, adding that he has never seen such a situation before.

He said 400 mm rainfall at one time is a major catastrophe, but appreciated the efforts being put in by the chief minister and the government machinery.

He appreciated that drones are being used to deliver food in the affected areas, and said that the Army is expected to come soon to close Budameru breaches.

Chouhan alleged that illegal mining had occurred near Budameru during the previous YSRCP government and claimed that it also contributed to the disaster.

He also said that the Central government will extend all the required support to the southern state.

Meanwhile, an Ajit Singh Nagar resident who left for Hyderabad to escape the floods told PTI that their neighbours called them to defer his return plan to Vijayawada as some floodwaters were coming back.

Earlier, Chouhan undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada and its vicinity.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chouhan surveyed Jakkampudi Milk Factory, Kandriga, Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram and other flooded areas in a helicopter.

Lokesh briefed Chouhan about the flood situation, said a PIB Andhra Pradesh post on ‘X’.

The union minister also visited Prakasam Barrage, where three large boats recently struck the barrage, damaging a concrete beam.