Andhra Pradesh News | Chandrababu Naidu wants Amaravati to be AI city

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, directed officials to formulate plans to develop Amaravati as the city of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He directed the officials to design the Amaravati logo in English with the first letter as A and the last letter as I which immediately strikes the mind as connoting Artificial Intelligence.

Chairing a review meeting in which Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and the officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) were present, he said: “The state capital should be made in such a way that technology is available in every corner.”

Terming Amaravati “the capital of the Gods”, he said the previous government totally damaged it by treating it in a very bad manner.

There is every need to revive the works in the capital at a fast pace, he said.

As the officials informed Naidu that the CRDA office building that was taken up on the G+7 system did not move an inch further in the past five years as the previous government completely neglected the structures, he directed them to complete the construction of the building in the next 90 days but not compromise on the quality of the construction and use the latest technology.

Naidu noted that the previous government also ignored the Happy Next project, which was taken up in an extent of 14 acres for those who want to live in the capital area. Recalling that the plots in the Happy Next project were sold out in just one hour during the TDP regime, the officials told Naidu that since the previous government had neglected it, the buyers had gone back. The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately initiate steps to revive the project.

Maintaining that still 3,558 acres need to be acquired in the capital area, the Chief Minister said the farmers are coming forward to give their lands. When the officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister about certain hurdles in allotting plots to the farmers that are developed, he told them to go ahead by resolving these issues. The officials also informed that 60 per cent of the jungle clearance works are completed in the capital region and the Chief Minister told them to use drones for assessing and supervising the process.

CM Naidu also ordered the officials to take up the metro rail works in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada at a fast pace.

AP Metro Rail Project Managing Director, Ramakrishna Reddy, told Naidu that the Visakhapatnam Metro rail works will be completed in two phases, the first phase of 46 km with Rs 11,400 crore expenditure and the second phase of 30 km with Rs 5,734 crore. The CM said that the first phase of works in Visakhapatnam should be completed in the next four years and in Vijayawada, the Metro rail works being taken up with Rs 11,000 crore for an extent of 38 km should also be accelerated.