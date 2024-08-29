Andhra Pradesh News | Ganja worth Rs. 9 lakhs seized

Kakinada: The Ravulapalem police intercepted a lorry near Eathakota checkpost on the national highway on Thursday and seized Rs. 9 lakh worth of 180 kg of ganja, the police said.

Two smugglers belonging to Uttar Pradesh were arrested.

They reportedly confessed that the Ganja was brought from Vizag to Rajahmundry on another lorry and shifted to this vehicle for transportation to Haryana.

A case was registered, and further investigation is on, police added.