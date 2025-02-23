Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Begins as Scheduled

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the Group-2 exams as per the schedule, beginning on Sunday.

APPSC Responds to Government’s Request to Postpone Group-2 Exam

APPSC reviewed the government’s request to postpone the Group-2 exam and issued a response. The commission made it clear that, under the current circumstances, it is not possible to postpone the exam.

No Valid Reason to Postpone the Exam, Says APPSC

In its response, APPSC stated that the issue of roster points was not addressed in the Group-2 notification, and there is no valid reason to postpone the exam.

Concerns Raised About Coaching Centers’ Influence on Postponement Demands

The commission also expressed concerns over the role of coaching centers, stating that their influence is contributing to candidates’ demands for postponement.