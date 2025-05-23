Andhra Pradesh Reports Fresh COVID-19 Case from Nandyal District

Kadapa: A fresh COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, as a man from Nandyal district tested positive for the virus after being admitted to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa with high fever and related symptoms.

Admitted with Severe Fever, Tests Confirm COVID-19

According to hospital sources, the patient was admitted to Kadapa RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) on Thursday after experiencing severe fever and fatigue. Following standard protocol, doctors conducted a COVID-19 test, which returned positive.

Authorities on Alert in Kadapa and Nandyal

Health authorities have taken immediate steps to isolate the patient and trace his contacts to prevent the spread of the virus. Surveillance and sanitization efforts have been intensified in both Kadapa and Nandyal districts.

Public Urged to Follow Precautions

Medical officials have urged the public to stay alert and continue following COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary travel.

The Andhra Pradesh Health Department has assured that the situation is under control and that they are monitoring the patient’s condition closely. More updates are expected in the coming days as contact tracing and containment efforts proceed.