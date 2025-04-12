Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy: Car Overturns in Pargi, One Person Killed

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in Pargi, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Satya Sai District, a car lost control and overturned early Friday morning, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to another.

Car Veered Off Road, Crashed into Animal Shed

The accident occurred when a car traveling from Hindupur to Madakasira went out of control near a pond in Pargi and crashed into a roadside goat shed. According to police reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle when a dog suddenly appeared in front of the car, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn.

One Dead, One Injured

One person died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Local Concerns Over Road Safety

This incident has raised concerns over road safety in rural Andhra Pradesh, especially on routes with poor lighting and stray animals, which are common causes of such accidents.