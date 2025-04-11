Andhra Pradesh SIPB Approves ₹31,167 Crore Investment Proposals

Amaravati: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of Andhra Pradesh, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has approved investment proposals worth ₹31,167 crore. The approvals were granted during a meeting held on Thursday.

Investment Across Multiple Sectors

A total of 17 organisations received approval for investments in key sectors such as:

Food Processing

Information Technology (IT)

Energy

These investments are expected to generate 32,633 jobs in the state.

CM Emphasizes Timely Implementation

Chief Minister Naidu stressed the importance of:

Ground-level execution of approved investments

of approved investments Timely commencement of production by industries

by industries Phase-wise monitoring of each project’s progress

He directed officials to track and present data on companies that have begun production, and the number of jobs created so far, in the next SIPB meeting.

Job Transparency and Monitoring Portal

To ensure transparency, the Chief Minister instructed the creation of a dedicated portal that would show:

How many jobs each organization has provided

Details on who has been employed

Appeal for IT Land Allocation

Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh, present at the meeting, appealed to the Chief Minister to allocate land at nominal rates for IT companies. He suggested that this move would boost IT investments in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister responded positively, stating that the state’s IT policy would be amended accordingly.

Also Read: Mark Shankar Injured in Singapore Fire: Pawan Kalyan Provides Health Update

Investment Progress Under New Government

Since the TDP-led NDA government came to power, five SIPB meetings have been held. In total:

57 organisations have received approval

have received approval ₹4,71,379 crore worth of investments cleared

worth of investments cleared 4,17,188 jobs expected to be created

This is in contrast to the previous YSRCP government, which conducted only five SIPB meetings in five years.

Key Approvals in Latest Meeting

Some of the notable investment approvals on Thursday include: