Andhra Pradesh: Student Dies by Suicide After Being Denied New Mobile Phone

Anantapur: In a tragic incident, a student from Malapuram village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after reportedly being denied a new mobile phone by his parents.

Student Jumps in Front of Train After Family Dispute

According to local police, the deceased has been identified as Srinivas, a recent Class 10 graduate who had recently secured admission into an intermediate college in Guntakal. He had been using an old mobile phone borrowed from a friend and was urging his father, Nag Bhushanam, to buy him a new one.

Despite assuring Srinivas that a new phone would be purchased soon, his father reportedly removed the SIM card from the borrowed phone and instructed him to return the device to his friend.

Heartbroken over the incident, Srinivas allegedly jumped in front of a moving train, ending his life. The tragic death has left the family and community in deep shock.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Rising Concerns Over Mental Health Among Teenagers

This incident raises concerns over rising emotional and psychological pressure on young students, especially regarding digital access and peer pressure. Mental health experts emphasize the importance of open communication between parents and children to prevent such tragedies.