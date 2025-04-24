Andhra Pradesh Student Dies by Suicide After Scoring Low Marks in Class 10 Exams

Srikakulam: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district died by suicide after scoring lower-than-expected marks in his board exams. The student, identified as Venugopal Rao, reportedly ended his life at home by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Scored 393 Out of 600 in Class 10 Exams

According to sources, Venugopal had appeared for the SSC (Class 10) board examinations and secured 393 marks out of 600. He was reportedly disheartened by his performance, feeling it was not up to his or his family’s expectations.

Police reports state that the incident took place shortly after the results were announced. Family members found him and immediately alerted authorities, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Parents Devastated by Sudden Loss

The death has left the student’s parents in a state of shock and grief. Venugopal was described as a bright and hardworking student who had high aspirations for his future. Neighbors and local community members expressed sorrow over the incident and called for greater mental health awareness among students.

Authorities Urge Students Not to Succumb to Academic Pressure

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, local education authorities and child welfare officials have urged students to seek emotional support and to remember that exam results do not define their worth or future. Counseling helplines have been activated across the district to assist students struggling with exam-related stress or anxiety.