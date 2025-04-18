Andhra Pradesh Student Vangavolu Deepti Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Texas

Guntur: In a heartbreaking incident, a 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, Vangavolu Deepti, lost her life in a road accident in the United States.

MS Student from Guntur Fatally Hit by Car in Texas

Deepti, a resident of Rajendranagar in Guntur, was pursuing her master’s degree (MS) at the University of North Texas in Denton City, Texas. The incident occurred while she was walking along the roadside, when a car allegedly hit her at high speed, leading to her untimely death.

Recent Mover to the US for Higher Education

Deepti had moved to the United States a few months ago with hopes of building a better future through higher education. Her sudden demise has left her family, friends, and the Indian student community in Texas in deep shock.

Community Mourns the Loss

The Indian diaspora and student groups in the US have expressed their condolences and are reportedly working to support Deepti’s family in Guntur. Arrangements are being made to repatriate her body to India for final rites.

Police Investigation Underway in Texas

Local authorities in Denton have begun an investigation into the incident. Further details about the driver of the vehicle and circumstances of the crash are awaited.