Andhra Pradesh, Telangana evacuate 476 from border states

Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, a total of 476 citizens from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been evacuated from border regions, particularly Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Officials confirmed that 350 students from Andhra Pradesh, studying in various institutions in these states, have safely reached the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

AP Government Ensures Safe Transit and Support for Returnees

By Saturday night, 91 students had arrived at AP Bhavan, with the number increasing to 350 by Sunday.

Out of these, 90 students have already departed for their respective hometowns across Andhra Pradesh, while 260 remain at the Bhavan.

The Andhra Pradesh Special Commissioner and other officials have arranged accommodation, food, and travel assistance. Coordination is ongoing with Indian Railways to confirm train bookings, and support is also being provided for travel to airports and railway stations.

AP Bhavan Sets Up 24×7 Control Room in Delhi

A 24×7 Control Room has been established at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to assist any residents from Andhra Pradesh who may still be in border regions.

Contact Numbers for the Control Room:

📞 011-23387089, 9871999430, 9871999053

Telangana Bhavan Receives 126 Citizens from Border Areas

The Telangana government reported that 126 individuals, including students and professionals, have arrived at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

Of these, 91 arrived on Sunday. The returnees include:

50 students from NIT Srinagar

Students and faculty from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences

Employees working in Jammu and Kashmir

Students from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab

Telangana Provides Full Assistance and Ongoing Support

So far, 57 individuals have left for their hometowns after receiving necessary support. The remaining evacuees are being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan, where they are provided with free food, lodging, medical care, and transport.

Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal is personally overseeing the arrangements. Officials are working in coordination with district administrations and central agencies to ensure the safety and smooth movement of returnees.