Andhra Pradesh to Release Mega DSC Notification in First Week of April, Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the much-awaited Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification will be issued in the first week of April. He further mentioned that the posting process will be completed by the time schools reopen.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Chairs 3rd District Collectors’ Meeting

The announcement was made during the 3rd District Collectors’ meeting held at the Secretariat under the leadership of CM Naidu. The two-day meeting, attended by state ministers, the Chief Secretary, DGP, and other senior officials from various departments, focused on improving governance and resolving key issues faced by the state.

In his address, CM Naidu emphasized the crucial role of district collectors in resolving public issues and driving development. He called for collaborative efforts in rebuilding the state, which had suffered significant challenges in the past. The CM highlighted that the state’s reconstruction would require the active participation of all government departments and officials.

CM Naidu’s Vision for Governance and Welfare

CM Naidu reiterated that the ultimate goal of his government is to address the problems of the people through effective governance. He stressed the importance of welfare programs, stating that the state must have the financial resources to support these initiatives. “To implement welfare programs, we need a steady income,” he said. The CM raised concerns about long-term government debt and questioned the sustainability of such an approach in the long run.

He also emphasized that no other state is providing pensions at the scale of Andhra Pradesh’s 4,000 pension scheme. CM Naidu pointed out the vital role of district collectors in ensuring that welfare schemes are implemented effectively at the grassroots level, benefiting the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

Swarnandhra 2047 and Future Planning

Government Chief Secretary K. Vijay Anand, speaking during the meeting, shared insights into the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, detailing the steps necessary for achieving the state’s goals. He directed district collectors to focus on adopting best practices to improve administrative outcomes and deliver better results for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting underscored the importance of district-level administration in the successful implementation of both welfare schemes and development initiatives, with the ultimate goal of creating a prosperous and well-governed Andhra Pradesh.

Key Takeaways:

Mega DSC notification to be released in early April.

Schools’ reopening to coincide with postings.

CM Naidu stresses the importance of district collectors in governance and welfare.

Swarnandhra 2047 vision sets the future roadmap for state development.

As Andhra Pradesh continues to recover and rebuild, the government’s focus on efficient administration and inclusive welfare programs remains central to its future planning.