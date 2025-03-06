Andhra Pradesh: Six Killed in Two Major Road Accidents

Amaravati: Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as two separate road accidents claimed six lives and left 30 others injured. The accidents, which occurred in Eluru district and YSR district, highlight ongoing road safety concerns in the state.

Horrific Bus-Truck Collision in Eluru District Kills Four

A devastating collision between a private bus and a cement-laden truck in Eluru district resulted in the death of four people, including the bus driver, and left 20 others injured.

Details of the Crash

The accident took place near Chodimella village in the early hours of the morning. According to police reports, the private bus, which was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, rammed into a truck carrying cement. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus rolled over multiple times, leading to catastrophic damage and multiple casualties.

Immediate Casualties and Rescue Operations

, while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. 20 injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

. The accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway, requiring a crane to remove the wreckage and restore vehicular movement.

Eyewitness Accounts: Speeding Allegedly Caused the Crash

Survivors of the accident alleged that the bus was being driven at an excessive speed. A woman passenger reported, “The driver was going too fast. We barely had time to react before the crash happened.”

Eluru District Collector K. Vetri Selvi visited the injured victims at the hospital, ensuring that they received the best medical treatment. She also directed hospital authorities to prioritize the care of the critically injured.

Second Fatal Crash in YSR District Claims Two Lives

In a separate incident, two people were killed and 10 others injured when a truck collided with a tractor carrying laborers near Chilamkur village in Yerraguntla mandal of YSR district.

Details of the Accident

, resulting in the . The injured victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Authorities are investigating both accidents to determine the exact causes and possible violations of traffic regulations.

Growing Concern Over Road Safety in Andhra Pradesh

These tragic incidents once again highlight the urgent need for stricter road safety measures in Andhra Pradesh. Factors such as overspeeding, poor road infrastructure, and reckless driving continue to contribute to high accident rates.

Government’s Response and Need for Action

Following the accidents, officials have called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and increased surveillance on highways to prevent similar tragedies. Road safety experts are urging authorities to implement: