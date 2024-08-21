Andhra Shocker | Class 10 Student Dies, Another Critically Injured by Hanging Electric Wires: Video

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Bellam Mandi, Kadapa, where two students on their way to school were caught between severed live wires hanging on the streets.

The students, who were returning to Vidyasagar School after lunch, encountered the dangerously low-hanging wires near the International Welfare Mandapam.

Tanvirullah, a student in Class 10, tragically lost his life due to the electric shock, while another student sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The incident has sparked outrage and concern over the safety of electrical infrastructure in the area, as the community mourns the loss of a young life.

The incident highlights the urgent need for authorities to address the hazards posed by neglected electrical maintenance, as lives continue to be at risk.

Safety near open or falling electric wires is crucial to prevent tragic accidents. First and foremost, always maintain a safe distance from any exposed wires, as they may be live and extremely dangerous. If you spot a fallen or dangling wire, do not approach it or attempt to move it.

Instead, immediately alert local authorities or the power company to address the hazard. Educate children and community members about the dangers of exposed wires, ensuring they understand the importance of avoiding them.

Additionally, report any damaged or sagging wires to the relevant authorities so that they can be promptly repaired, preventing potential accidents. Proper insulation, regular maintenance, and quick response to electrical issues can save lives and ensure community safety.