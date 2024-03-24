Andre Russell Completes 200 Sixes in IPL: Here’s the Top 10 Players with Most Sixes

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has etched his name in the annals of IPL history by becoming the ninth player to smash 200 sixes in the tournament. Russell achieved this milestone during his stint with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players with the most sixes in IPL history:

Shane Watson – 190 sixes (Teams Played for: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals) Andre Russell – 200 sixes (Teams Played for: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders) Suresh Raina – 203 sixes (Teams Played for: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions) Kieron Pollard – 223 sixes (Teams Played for: Mumbai Indians) David Warner – 228 sixes (Teams Played for: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad) Virat Kohli – 235 sixes (Teams Played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore) MS Dhoni – 239 sixes (Teams Played for: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants) AB de Villiers – 251 sixes (Teams Played for: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore) Rohit Sharma – 257 sixes (Teams Played for: Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians) Chris Gayle – 357 sixes (Teams Played for: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings)

This illustrious list showcases the power-hitting prowess of some of the biggest names in world cricket, with Chris Gayle leading the pack with a staggering 357 sixes to his name. As the IPL continues to witness breathtaking displays of batting firepower, fans eagerly anticipate more milestones and records being shattered in the seasons to come.