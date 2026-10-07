Anganwadi Centre Roof Collapse Injures Three Children in Telangana

Asifabad: Three children and two women were injured after the roof of an Anganwadi centre collapsed at Ankushapur–Teliguda village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

The injured children have been identified as Satvik (3), Niharik (4) and Sainath (5). Their mothers, Sony and Sandhyarani, also sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the roof collapse, local residents immediately shifted the injured children and women to the government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Parents of the children expressed anger over the incident, alleging that they had repeatedly informed officials that the Anganwadi centre was in a dilapidated condition and required immediate repairs. However, they claimed that the authorities failed to take necessary action.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of children at Anganwadi centres operating from unsafe buildings. Parents and local residents have demanded that authorities inspect the condition of the centre and take immediate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.