Telangana

Anganwadi Centre Roof Collapse Injures Three Children in Telangana

Three children and two women were injured after the roof of an Anganwadi centre collapsed at Ankushapur–Teliguda village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 October 2026 - 12:08
Anganwadi Centre Roof Collapse Injures Three Children in Telangana
Anganwadi Centre Roof Collapse Injures Three Children in Telangana

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Asifabad: Three children and two women were injured after the roof of an Anganwadi centre collapsed at Ankushapur–Teliguda village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

The injured children have been identified as Satvik (3), Niharik (4) and Sainath (5). Their mothers, Sony and Sandhyarani, also sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the roof collapse, local residents immediately shifted the injured children and women to the government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Parents of the children expressed anger over the incident, alleging that they had repeatedly informed officials that the Anganwadi centre was in a dilapidated condition and required immediate repairs. However, they claimed that the authorities failed to take necessary action.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of children at Anganwadi centres operating from unsafe buildings. Parents and local residents have demanded that authorities inspect the condition of the centre and take immediate steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 October 2026 - 12:08
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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