Anganwadi Workers Protest in Ranga Reddy, Demand Fulfillment of Promises
Anganwadi workers in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy district, staged a massive 48-hour protest demanding the fulfillment of promises made to them.
48-Hour Maha Dharna in Kongarakalan
Ranga Reddy: Anganwadi workers in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy district, staged a massive 48-hour protest demanding the fulfillment of promises made to them. Their key demands include a minimum wage, pension, ESI benefits, and job security.
Anganwadi Workers Stage Sit-In Protest
The protestors gathered in front of the Kongarakalan Collectorate office, where they staged a vanta varpu (cooking protest) and even slept at the protest site as a mark of their determination.
Key Demands of Anganwadi Workers
The protesting workers are urging the government to implement the following:
- Minimum wage for all Anganwadi workers
- Pension benefits for retired workers
- ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) coverage
- Job security and better working conditions
Government Yet to Respond
Despite repeated appeals, Anganwadi workers claim their demands have been ignored. They are now intensifying their agitation, seeking immediate government intervention.
With growing support for their cause, Anganwadi workers have warned of larger protests if their demands are not met soon.
Stay tuned for further updates on this ongoing protest.