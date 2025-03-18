Anganwadi Workers Protest in Ranga Reddy, Demand Fulfillment of Promises

48-Hour Maha Dharna in Kongarakalan

Ranga Reddy: Anganwadi workers in Kongarakalan, Ranga Reddy district, staged a massive 48-hour protest demanding the fulfillment of promises made to them. Their key demands include a minimum wage, pension, ESI benefits, and job security.

Anganwadi Workers Stage Sit-In Protest

The protestors gathered in front of the Kongarakalan Collectorate office, where they staged a vanta varpu (cooking protest) and even slept at the protest site as a mark of their determination.

Key Demands of Anganwadi Workers

The protesting workers are urging the government to implement the following:

Minimum wage for all Anganwadi workers

for all Anganwadi workers Pension benefits for retired workers

for retired workers ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) coverage

Job security and better working conditions

Government Yet to Respond

Despite repeated appeals, Anganwadi workers claim their demands have been ignored. They are now intensifying their agitation, seeking immediate government intervention.

With growing support for their cause, Anganwadi workers have warned of larger protests if their demands are not met soon.

Stay tuned for further updates on this ongoing protest.