Anil Kapoor addresses differences in the nation over ‘Operation Sindoor’

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has voiced his support for India’s armed forces following Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation targeting terror infrastructure. Taking to Instagram, the actor stressed that India stands united, despite internal differences, when it comes to national security.

“India Doesn’t Forget, India Doesn’t Forgive,” Says Anil Kapoor

In his Instagram Story, Kapoor wrote:

“What needed to be done—was done. Which family does not have differences within their members, but when it comes to the nation, we stand as one. Always have, always will. Grateful to our armed forces for standing tall and striking back with valor. India doesn’t forget. India doesn’t forgive. Jai Hind… Jai Hind ki Sena!”

What is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was a precision military strike carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting nine terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was in retaliation to rising threats and aimed at dismantling key militant infrastructure.

Also Read: Congress runs ‘commission sarkaar’ in Telangana, claims KTR

Personal Loss: Anil Kapoor’s Mother Passes Away at 90

While celebrating national valor, Anil Kapoor is also mourning a personal tragedy. His mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at the age of 90 due to age-related health issues. She died at 5:45 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after several hospitalizations in recent months.

Nirmal Kapoor: A Pillar of the Kapoor Family

Nirmal Kapoor is survived by:

Sons: Boney Kapoor , Anil Kapoor , Sanjay Kapoor

, , Daughter: Reena Marwah

Grandchildren: Arjun Kapoor , Sonam Kapoor , Janhvi Kapoor , Khushi Kapoor , Harshvardhan Kapoor , Shanaya Kapoor , Mohit Marwah

, , , , , , Son-in-law: Sandeep Marwah, founder of AAFT in Noida

She was the wife of noted film producer Surinder Kapoor and the matriarch of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.

Anil Kapoor’s Heartfelt Tribute on Her 90th Birthday

Nirmal Kapoor had turned 90 in September 2024, and Anil Kapoor marked the occasion with an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing photos with his mother, he wrote: