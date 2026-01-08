Animal Blood Trade Racket Busted in Hyderabad’s Kacheguda, 1,000 Litres Seized

In a major crackdown, an illegal animal blood trade racket was busted in Hyderabad’s Kacheguda, where authorities seized nearly 1,000 litres of animal blood during a joint raid conducted on Wednesday, January 7. The operation has exposed a serious public health and regulatory violation in the city.

Joint Raid in Kacheguda Exposes Illegal Blood Trade

Acting on specific information, officials from the Telangana Drug Control Administration and the Hyderabad City Police carried out a surprise raid in the Kacheguda area.

The raid was conducted at CNK Import and Export Company, where large quantities of illegally stored animal blood were found.

Nearly 1,000 Litres of Animal Blood Seized

During the inspection, officials seized close to 1,000 litres of animal blood, which was allegedly being stored and traded without valid permissions or regulatory clearance.

Authorities said the blood was being handled in unsafe and unauthorised conditions, raising serious concerns over public health risks and misuse.

Company Owner Absconding

The owner of the firm, Nikesh, is currently absconding, officials confirmed. Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest him in connection with the Kacheguda animal blood trade case.

Investigation Underway

Officials are now investigating:

The source of the animal blood

The intended use and supply chain

Whether similar illegal operations exist elsewhere in Hyderabad

Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The animal blood trade racket busted in Kacheguda, Hyderabad, has once again highlighted the need for strict monitoring of illegal biological material trade. Authorities have warned of stern action against anyone involved in such unlawful activities.

