Anirudh Ravichander’s Wedding with Kavya Maran? News Goes Viral on Social Media

Recent reports claiming that popular music director Anirudh Ravichander is set to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran have gone viral on social media. According to rumors, Anirudh and Kavya have allegedly been dating for over a year and are planning to tie the knot soon.

Anirudh’s Team Issues Official Clarification

However, Anirudh Ravichander’s personal team has now responded to these reports, firmly denying the claims. The team stated that there is no truth to the rumors circulating online and clarified that Anirudh and Kavya Maran are just good friends.

Not the First Time for Anirudh

This isn’t the first time Anirudh has been linked with celebrities. In the past, similar rumors surfaced linking him with actress Keerthy Suresh, singer Jonita Gandhi, and actress Trisha. All these reports were later dismissed as baseless rumors.

Kavya Maran’s Presence at IPL Matches

Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, frequently attends SRH matches during the IPL season. Her enthusiastic reactions often go viral, making her a well-known face among cricket fans. Despite the ongoing rumors, Kavya Maran has not issued any official statement regarding the matter.