Anjumm Fakih: “Youth Want Fresh Stories—’Choriya Chaliye Gaon’ Delivers Just That”

Mumbai: Actress Anjumm Fakih has embarked on a new journey with the reality show, “Choriya Chaliye Gaon”.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she shared her views on the importance of youth in content consumption today.

Anjum revealed that the audience changes every few years. She added that the youth today are more expressive and want fresh content and unique stories.

Speaking to IANS, she shared, “India has so much talent and creativity. Hats off to the person who conceptualized Choriya Chaliye Gaon. We’re bringing something unique and rooted to our viewers. The best part? We’re not going to a glamorous city, but to a real village. That’s where the heart of India is—rural life makes up most of our country. I feel this show will resonate with both city and village audiences. As for its success—that’s in the audience’s hands. If they like it, it’ll run for years. If not, it ends. It’s as simple as that.”

Also Read: Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara ‘deserves all the love coming its way’

Sharing her excitement of being a part of “Choriya Chaliye Gaon”, Anjumm said that being a city girl, it was hard for her to say no to a chance to experience rural, countryside life.

“Also, I always want to be associated with Zee. All my hit characters and shows—Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya, Rani Rageshwari, Srishti—were on Zee TV. So whenever I get a chance to work with Zee again, I grab it.”

She added that she has not come across a concept like this before, even internationally. Calling the show fresh, innovative, and exciting, Anjumm added, “I believe the audience will find it really entertaining to watch how city girls adapt to rural life. I myself am nervous and excited. Even though I was born in a village, I haven’t been back for over fifteen years. Now, getting the opportunity to go to a different village feels new, and I have no idea what to expect. But that’s what makes it fun—that curiosity and unpredictability.”