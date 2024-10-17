Ankita Lokhande goes all bold as she talks about ‘self-love’

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande recently posted her latest saree looks, leaving fans mesmerized by her beauty and style.

In her latest post, she dropped a video where she is seen wearing a purple saree. Ankita talked about the importance of self-love. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress wrote in the caption, “Self-love is the best kind of love’, ‘I am enough, exactly the way I am’, and ‘Self-love looks good on me’.

Also releasing, ‘Self-love is not selfish, it is important’ and ‘I am loving the person that I am becoming’, Self-love looks good on me.” Focusing on her hairstyle, Ankita styled her soft, curly hair, which complemented the look perfectly.

Apart from the video, Ankita also shared some elegant saree pictures in which the actress was posing in quite several poses showing off her elegance and charm. This time around, the fans loved her look with curly hair so much that they filled the comments section with praises and admiration for her.

Born in the year 1984, Ankita Lokhande is best known for playing the role of Archana in the famous show called ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which was her acting debut in 2009. Apart from small screens, she has been featured in movies like ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ (2019), ‘Baaghi 3’ (2020), and ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ The actress has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including three Gold Awards, an ITA Award, and an Indian Telly Award, among others.

She has established herself as one of the most popular and highest-paid television actresses in the industry. In 2024, she made waves by appearing on a prominent billboard in Times Square, further solidifying her status as a household name.

Lokhande was most recently seen in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ as Yamunabai Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. She was also featured in a music video called “La Pila De Sharaab” with her husband Vicky Jain, who made his acting debut. Ankita will next be seen in the web series ‘Amrapali.’