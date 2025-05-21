Ankita Lokhande Pens Heartfelt Poem for Husband Vicky Jain During Maldives Getaway

Mumbai: Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande recently showcased her poetic side with a deeply romantic note for her husband Vicky Jain, sharing intimate glimpses of their beachside vacation in the Maldives. The Pavitra Rishta star’s emotional tribute touched hearts online, capturing the attention of fans across social media.

A Soulful Message of Eternal Love

In a video shared on Instagram, Ankita and Vicky are seen walking hand-in-hand on a serene beach with the soulful track “Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le” playing in the background. Alongside the reel, Ankita penned a touching note:

“Even in another life, I’d still find you. If time reset, if name changed, if we were strangers again—my soul would still search for you. Through stars, through storms, through lifetimes… I’d love you in every version forever.”

Her words struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with love and admiration for the couple’s bond.

Maldives Vacation Goals: Beach, Love, and Togetherness

The couple is currently enjoying a tropical escape in the Maldives. Ankita has been regularly sharing moments from their vacation—from beachside sunsets and group selfies to spa sessions and romantic photoshoots.

In one of her posts, Ankita wrote:

“Life’s better when we’re barefoot together.”

Tagging it with: #AnviKiKahani #BeachLove #CoupleGoals #VacationMode

Celebrating Family Bonds with Brother Arpan Lokhande

Apart from celebrating her love life, Ankita also highlighted her close bond with her brother Arpan Lokhande, sharing heartfelt pictures and a message emphasizing the unbreakable sibling connection.

“The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other… As siblings, our paths may change, but the bond remains forever.”

Hashtags used: #FamilyBond #SiblingGoals #PartnerInCrime

Fans Shower Love on Ankita and Vicky

Fans praised Ankita’s romantic expression and her open celebration of love and family. With over a million views and thousands of comments, her post struck an emotional chord and reinforced the couple’s image as true #CoupleGoals.

From romantic strolls in the Maldives to poetic declarations of love, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain continue to inspire fans with their strong relationship and shared adventures. As Ankita puts it—whether in this life or another, love always finds its way.