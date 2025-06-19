Ankura Hospital, Banjara Hills Performs First-of-its-Kind Minimally Invasive Procedure for Spina Bifida Patient

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital, Banjara Hills, in a landmark advancement in neurogastroenterology care, has successfully carried out a pioneering, minimally invasive procedure that has restored independence and dignity to a 32-year-old woman suffering from Spina Bifida—a congenital condition that had caused severe bowel and bladder dysfunction since birth.

The patient, a full-time working professional, had long depended on her parents to manage bowel evacuation. A previous surgical intervention—Antegrade Continence Enema (ACE)—performed over ten years ago at another facility had failed, leaving her reliant on manual enemas administered by caregivers.

In search of a sustainable solution, she turned to Dr. VVS Chandrasekharam, Chief Surgeon – Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology at Ankura Hospital. Following a comprehensive assessment, the multidisciplinary team proposed a novel, minimally invasive procedure—reportedly the first of its kind in India. The approach involved placing a PEG (Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy) tube into the cecum (the beginning of the large intestine) using only colonoscopic guidance. The method eliminated the need for traditional surgery or incisions, enabling the patient to flush her bowels independently.

“This advanced technique, known as colonoscopic cecostomy, was technically demanding due to her previous abdominal surgeries and expected adhesions. After careful planning and a thorough review of available literature, we successfully placed a 14 Fr PEG tube into the cecum using colonoscopic access,” shared Dr. Parijat Ram Tripathi, Senior Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Ankura Hospital who performed the procedure.

Just 24 hours post-procedure, a saline flush through the tube resulted in spontaneous stool passage—an unprecedented experience for the patient. She reported no discomfort, required no pain medication, and was discharged the next day in stable and satisfied condition.

“This procedure is a significant step forward in addressing bowel management challenges in individuals with neurological disorders like Spina Bifida,” said Dr. VVS Chandrasekharam. “Such customized, minimally invasive solutions can dramatically improve patient autonomy and quality of life”, he added.

Dr. Tripathi acknowledged the support of the OT team, in executing this complex case. He expressed optimism that similar patients could benefit from this innovative approach, offering a new lease on life through improved bowel control and independence.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Chairman & Managing Director, Ankura Hospital, added, “At Ankura, we strive to go beyond conventional care by combining compassion with clinical innovation. This case reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to transforming lives through personalized, forward-thinking medical solutions. I commend the doctors and staff involved in this pioneering effort, which sets a new benchmark in neurological and paediatric care in India.”

With a robust team of paediatric and super-specialty experts under one roof, Ankura Hospital remains committed to advancing clinical excellence and offering tailored, compassionate care to women and children. This successful procedure reinforces its growing reputation as a trusted centre for complex paediatric care in India.