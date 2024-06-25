Another FIR registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

Bengaluru: Another FIR has been registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna on charges of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, police sources said on Tuesday.

Along with him, three others, including former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda has also been named in the FIR for allegedly sharing images captured by Prajwal during sexual harassment of the victim on a video call, they said.

With the fresh FIR, this is the fourth case registered against Prajwal. “A fresh case has been registered by the SIT against Prajwal and three others. Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has also been named in the FIR,” a police source confirmed to PTI.

The case has been registered under sections 355 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, according to the police sources.

Meanwhile, Prajwal is currently in police custody. The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

SIT officials arrested Prajwal soon after he landed at Bengaluru Airport from Germany on May 31. He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to Lok Sabha the polls.

A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation. A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.

Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him. The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls there on April 26. The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.