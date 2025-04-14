Another Good News for Telangana Unemployed: Minister Makes Key Announcement on Job Notifications

Hyderabad: Telangana’s unemployed youth may soon have a reason to celebrate. State Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has announced that the government is gearing up to issue 15,000 to 20,000 job notifications by the end of this month.

55,000 Vacant Posts Identified Across Departments

During a media interaction at the state secretariat, Minister Raja Narasimha revealed that around 55,000 vacancies have already been identified. A sub-committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow will further assess department-wise requirements, he said.

Key Departments with Notified Vacancies

The minister detailed some of the major sectors where these job openings exist:

Health Department : 5,000 vacancies

: 5,000 vacancies Telangana RTC (Road Transport Corporation) : 3,000 vacancies

: 3,000 vacancies Anganwadi Services: 14,000 vacancies

Following tomorrow’s meeting, job notifications are expected to roll out before the end of the month.

Minister Expresses Discontent with Regional Politics

In a striking statement, Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed displeasure over the dominance of leaders from Northern Telangana in decision-making. He criticized what he called the “helicopter politics”, alleging that only northern leaders have access to such privileges.

“If someone needs a helicopter, it’s them. If someone wants to purchase one, it’s them again,” he remarked sarcastically.

He humorously proposed the purchase of four helicopters—North, South, East, and West—and suggested building a helipad on top of the Hyderabad Secretariat, demanding fair representation for all regions.

No Helicopter Rides Yet for Me: Minister

In a personal note, the minister said he has never used a helicopter himself, highlighting regional disparities in resource access and power.