Another jolt to BRS as five Boduppal corporators decides to join Congress

Telangana

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching near, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has received another jolt as five corporators of Boduppal Municipal Corporation have resigned from the party.

BRS corporators Singireddy Padmareddy, Kotha Chander Goud, Seesa Ventesh Goud, Bukya Suman and Lavanya Shekhar Reddy on Sunday submitted their resignation letters to the party leadership.            

All of the corporators led by former MLA Malipeddi Sudhir Reddy are going to join Congress soon.

