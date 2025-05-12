Another NTR enters Tollywood; Naidu conveys best wishes

Hyderabad: A new chapter has begun in the legacy of the Nandamuri family as Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the great-grandson of the legendary NTR, entered the Telugu film industry on Monday. The young actor, named after his iconic ancestor, made his debut with the unveiling of the first look of his upcoming film, directed by YVS Chowdary.

Grand Family Legacy Continues

The debutant is the son of the late film producer Nandamuri Janakiram and grandson of late actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna. He is also the nephew of actors Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram, continuing the illustrious cinematic legacy of the Nandamuri family.

Puja Ceremony Attended by Prominent Family Members

The Mahurat puja ceremony was held on Monday and was graced by family members including G. Lokeswari, Daggubati Purandeswari, and Naara Bhuvaneswari. Bhuvaneswari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, gave the Mahurat clap to launch the film.

Wishes Pour In From Naidu, Lokesh, and Jr NTR

Sharing her emotions on ‘X’, Bhuvaneswari wrote,

“From overcoming the profound loss of his father at a young age to blossoming as a shining star in our family, Tarak has filled our hearts with pride… May he honor the Nandamuri legacy.”

Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his blessings:

“Warm wishes to Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao… Wishing him great success.”

State minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu’s son, expressed his pride, stating:

“The Nandamuri flame burns brighter with him.”

Actor Jr NTR, had earlier posted in October 2023:

“With the blessings of your great grandfather, grandfather, and father… I’m sure you’ll reach great heights. Shine on My Boy!!!”

The Political and Cinematic Legacy of NTR

The legendary Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (Sr.) had not only defined Telugu cinema but also transformed Andhra Pradesh politics. After founding the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, he became Chief Minister within nine months, serving between 1983–89 and again in 1994–95.

Balakrishna, Another Torchbearer of the Nandamuri Legacy

Among NTR’s seven sons, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to be a strong presence in Tollywood, further underlining the family’s deep-rooted influence in both cinema and politics.