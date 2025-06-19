Hyderabad: Another Road Accident Near CRPF, Barkas: Poorly Placed Dividers Blamed

Hyderabad: Yet another road accident occurred today near the CRPF Camp on Barkas Main Road, raising serious concerns over the poor planning of road infrastructure by GHMC and the traffic police.

Concrete Dividers Placed on Main Road Spark Outrage

Locals have repeatedly flagged the improper placement of road dividers in the middle of the road, which have become a hazard, especially during night-time or in low-visibility conditions. The latest accident adds to a growing list of mishaps caused by these poorly marked barriers.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Woman Found Dead in Durgam Cheruvu, Suicide Suspected

Man Seriously Injured, Rushed to Hospital

In today’s incident, a man was seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into one of the concrete dividers. Bystanders rushed to help, and the victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

Public Demand Immediate Action from Authorities

Residents and commuters are demanding that the GHMC and Traffic Police take immediate steps to reassess and reposition the dividers to prevent further accidents. They have called for reflective signage, proper lighting, and a thorough road safety audit in the area.