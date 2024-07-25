Anti-farmer and anti-poor budget presented by Cong govt: BRS Chief KCR

Hyderabad: BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) termed the maiden state full budget presented by the Congress government in the house on Thursday, as an anti-farmer and anti-poor budget.

Addressing the Assembly media point after the state budget presentation by Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, KCR, the Leader of the Opposition, stated that the budget has ‘no vision and no clear policy formulation of any aspect’.

No Agriculture Policy,

No Industrial Policy,

No IT Policy…



Congress’s Budget is just like Story Telling



– #KCR garu at Assembly pic.twitter.com/MevocRp0Bb — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 25, 2024

The entire budget speech is like ‘storytelling’ rather than a well-structured financial plan, he pointed out and stated that the budget reflected the government’s indifference to the various sections, particularly farmers and the lower classes.

KCR, who attended the Assembly session for the first time after becoming the Leader of Opposition, said the Congress government had no clear policy on crucial sectors such as agriculture, industry, IT, and welfare for the poor even after seven months in administration.

LIVE: Leader of the Opposition, Sri KCR, is speaking at the assembly media point. https://t.co/C9Lqqmsyap — BRS Party (@BRSparty) July 25, 2024

“This budget is nothing more than a collection of vague promises without any concrete policy formulation,” he observed.

He claimed that our government had earlier implemented numerous schemes aimed at the economic development and welfare of all sections of the people, but the Congress government appeared to have discontinued schemes introduced by the previous BRS government for their socio-economic empowerment, he said.

Highlighting the plight of women, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the promise of interest-free loans up to Rs.1 lakh crore was not new and that there are no innovative schemes in the budget.

The BRS supremo expressed concern over the lack of support for farmers, mentioning the absence of schemes like Rythu Bharosa in the budget.

“The Congress government has failed to provide any promise to farmers regarding the purchase of paddy, supply of free electricity, or provision of water”, he added.