Anti-Tamil BJP govt at Centre will be brought down soon: Kanimozhi

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre will be brought down soon, adding that it presented an anti-people, anti-Tamil budget.

Addressing a rally against the Union government at Thoothukudi on Saturday, the DMK leader said a government that will work for the common man would be put in place at the Centre.

Kanimozhi, the deputy general secretary of the DMK who is also the MP from Thoothukudi, said that the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the MPs feel that they were not sitting in Parliament but in the Assembly of Andhra Pradesh or Bihar.

She said “Except for Andhra and Bihar all other parts of the country were neglected in the budget”.

The DMK leader said that her party was not against allocation of funds to these two states but wondered whether the funds would be given as the Narendra Modi led Central government is known for making announcements and not implementing them.

She added that the Modi government had been reduced to a minority and was forced to allocate higher funds to states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for its survival.

Kanimozhi said “If the Centre takes all the income (by way of tax) from Tamil Nadu and does not give any funds to the state, how can the basic issues like education, health be addressed,”

She charged that while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, no funds have been allotted for the project till date.