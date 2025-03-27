“If You Want to Distribute Sewaiyan, You Must Also Eat Gujiya,” Anuj Choudhary Sparks Controversy Again Ahead of Eid

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Anuj Choudhary has once again found himself at the centre of a political and communal storm following a statement made during a peace committee meeting in Sambhal. Choudhary remarked, “If you want to distribute sewaiyan, you must also eat gujiya,” in a bid to encourage mutual cultural participation between communities.

The comment, made in the presence of Additional SP Shrish Chandra and SDM Dr Vandana Mishra at Sadar Kotwali, was intended to promote harmony. However, it triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties who accused him of attempting to stoke communal tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

Political Leaders Condemn Statement

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav condemned the statement, labelling it “an effort to sow discord before the polls.” Congress leaders echoed similar sentiments, calling on officials to focus on maintaining peace rather than making cultural demands.

Despite the backlash, sources close to the administration argue that Choudhary’s message was aimed at reinforcing unity by urging equal respect for all cultural traditions.

Tight Security Measures for Alvida Juma and Eid

With major religious events approaching, the Sambhal district administration has stepped up security to ensure peace and order. ASP Shrish Chandra confirmed that prayers for Alvida Juma and Eid-ul-Fitr will be confined strictly to mosques and Eidgahs, with no prayers permitted on roads or rooftops.

He added that electricity and water supply concerns have been addressed in advance, and police presence will be intensified with CCTV surveillance and traffic diversions in place.

Loudspeaker Ban and Zonal Security in Force

SDM Dr Vandana Mishra clarified that no new loudspeaker permissions had been granted for the festivities. She also noted that any grievances have been forwarded to relevant departments for prompt action.

Zonal and sector-wise security deployments will remain active, enabling rapid response to any disturbances.

Previous Controversy During Holi

This isn’t the first time Anuj Choudhary has attracted controversy. Earlier, during Holi on March 14, which coincided with a Friday in Ramadan, he advised Muslims to remain indoors to avoid being splashed with colours, stating: “Friday prayers come 52 times a year, Holi only once.”

The comment was heavily criticised by religious organisations and political leaders alike. However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath backed Choudhary, highlighting his efforts to prevent tensions and pointing to his straightforward approach rooted in his background as a former wrestler.

Known for Tough Policing in Sensitive Areas

Choudhary is known for his assertive policing style, particularly in communally sensitive regions like Sambhal. During clashes over the Jama Masjid survey, he sustained injuries while on duty, cementing his image as a no-nonsense officer committed to law and order.

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for Alvida Juma on March 28, Navratri on March 30, and Eid on March 31, the debate over Choudhary’s latest remark continues to fuel political discussions and concerns over communal harmony.