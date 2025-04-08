Hyderabad: Not Artificial Intelligence, It’s Anumula Intelligence That’s Dangerous: Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha led a protest at Indira Park demanding the installation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s statue in the Telangana Assembly premises. The demonstration, organized by Telangana Jagruthi and the United Phule Front, witnessed participation from student bodies, social justice activists, and community leaders.

“Anumula Intelligence is Harmful to Telangana,” Says Kavitha

In a fiery address, Kavitha lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of misleading the public with AI-generated fake images related to the Kancha Gachibowli forest controversy. She remarked, “It’s not Artificial Intelligence that is dangerous, but Anumula Intelligence that is truly harmful to Telangana.”

She blamed this “Anumula Intelligence” for derailing the BC caste census, spreading misinformation, and obstructing social justice for BC, SC, and ST communities.

Kavitha Questions Inaction on BC Reservation Bills

Kavitha sought clarity from the Congress government on the two BC reservation bills unanimously passed in the Telangana Assembly. She questioned whether the bills were still with the Governor or had been sent to the President, and if not, why the State government had not pressured the Centre.

She accused the Congress of lacking sincerity, claiming that if there were no hidden deals with the BJP, an all-party delegation would have already visited Delhi to push for the reservation demand. “Instead, there was only a token protest in Rahul Gandhi’s name, and he didn’t even show up,” she added.

“No Legal Excuse Left After EWS Breach of 50% Ceiling”

Highlighting the EWS reservations, Kavitha said the 50% ceiling has already been breached, making the courts’ earlier objections irrelevant. “There is no longer a legal or moral excuse. Congress must act urgently and sincerely,” she said.

She further criticized the BJP, stating, “Opposition to BCs and Dalits is embedded in the BJP’s DNA.” Citing recent disrespect shown to President Droupadi Murmu, she asked, “If even a tribal woman President is not respected, what choice are we left with other than protest?”

Condemns Caste Discrimination in Rajasthan Temple Incident

Kavitha strongly condemned the untouchability incident in Rajasthan, where Dalit leader Tikaram Jully, after visiting a Ram temple on Sri Rama Navami, was followed by a so-called purification ritual. She called the act “utterly shameful and deeply unfortunate in today’s India.”

BRS Calls for Phule Statue by April 11

Reiterating her demand, Kavitha urged the Telangana government to publicly commit to installing Jyotirao Phule’s statue in the Assembly by April 11. Calling Phule a visionary reformer, she noted his pivotal role in women’s education and the upliftment of oppressed communities. “Even Dr B.R. Ambedkar regarded Phule as his Guru,” she reminded.

She concluded by affirming that BRS will not back down from this demand, no matter the obstacles.

BJP Accused of Blocking Caste Census Reports

Lastly, Kavitha criticized the BJP for failing to release the caste census data collected during the UPA regime in 2011 and for withholding Telangana’s caste census findings. She said it is now evident that only sustained public pressure will move the Centre toward progress on the BC caste census.