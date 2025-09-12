Anup Soni pays a heartfelt tribute to mother on her birthday

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Anup Soni took to social media to celebrate his mother Kiran’s birthday. He penned a heartfelt message, reflecting on his journey from childhood to the present. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anup posted a video featuring his cherished memories with his mother.

In the clip, the actor is seen striking poses with his mom and also added a sweet birthday song as background score. Sharing the video, Anup Soni wrote, “From childhood till today, one thing never changes, a mother’s love. Happy Birthday Mummy… wishing you good health and happiness always @kiransoni1209 #happybirthday #mummy.”

On the professional front, Anup has featured in several popular television shows, including “Balika Vadhu” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.” He has also appeared in films and is widely recognized as the host of the acclaimed crime show Crime Patrol. In an interview with IANS, the actor shared how hosting Crime Patrol has been more than just a career milestone—it has also had a deep impact on his personal life.

Anup revealed that working on the crime show has profoundly influenced the way he views the world and approaches life. “Crime Patrol is one of the highlights of my career. I am happy that people love it. In fact, hosting this show has made me a better human being.

I have noticed many changes in myself— in my thinking and my approach towards life. Over the years, people have approached me, saying they watched certain episodes and learned a lot from them. I have received first-hand reactions from many people who appreciate the show and the lessons they take away from it.”

Speaking about striking a balance between depicting real-life stories and keeping viewers captivated, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor stated, “When I host the show, my job is to connect with the viewers. I never try to come across as someone more knowledgeable while making them feel uninformed. My approach is to maintain a balance—highlighting what’s happening around us and emphasizing that it could happen to anyone. We all need to stay alert.”