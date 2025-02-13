Entertainment

Anupam Kher Announces 544th Film with Prabhas, Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has revealed that his 544th film will feature him alongside the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema,’ Prabhas.

Uma Devi13 February 2025 - 13:59
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has revealed that his 544th film will feature him alongside the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema,’ Prabhas. The untitled project, which is already generating buzz, marks an exciting collaboration between the two stars.

Anupam took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture of himself with Prabhas. In the image, the veteran actor is seen hugging the pan-India superstar.

Anupam’s Excitement About the Film

In the caption, Anupam wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!” The actor also expressed his excitement for the project, revealing that it will be directed by the talented Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his work on films like Sita Ramam.

The Creative Team Behind the Film

Anupam also gave a shout-out to the creative team behind the film, mentioning the producers from Mythri Official and the director of photography, Sudeep Chatterjee. “My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” he added. He further described the story as “Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” indicating an exciting and engaging narrative.

Anupam Kher Brings Out the Actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal

In a separate post, Anupam shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment where he brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal. Anupam posted a video showing him guiding Agarwal through an acting exercise, where Agarwal enacted a scene after several takes, with Anupam providing tips along the way.

In the caption, Anupam wrote: “When I brought out the actor in #Oyo Founder #RiteshAgarwal! I believe there is an actor in every person. In fact, anybody can act. That is the tagline of my acting school @actorprepares!” He added that the lesson was “given free” and praised Agarwal for his performance. “It was great fun to do this acting exercise with #Ritesh! And I must say he was very cool about it. And did a great job! By the way, the lesson was given free! Jai Ho! #Acting #Lesson.”

