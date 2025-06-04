Anupam Kher Celebrates 44 Years in Mumbai: “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”

Mumbai: Celebrated actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher marked a major milestone on Tuesday, completing 44 years since his arrival in Mumbai, a city he says shaped his life and career. The actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram reflecting on his journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and gratitude.

“Thank You, Mumbai,” Says Anupam Kher in Emotional Video

In an emotional post, Anupam Kher — dressed in a casual olive-green T-shirt — reminisced about landing in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, and how life has unfolded since then. Captioning the post in Hindi, he wrote:

“Aaj mujhe Mumbai aaye 44 saal ho gaye! Dhanyavaad mere pyaare Mumbai sheher, in utaar-chadhaav se bhare, lekin bahut hi khoobsurat aur saarthak saalon ke liye! Aage bhi mera khayal rakhna! Jai Ho!”

Translated:

“Today marks 44 years since I came to Mumbai. Thank you, my beloved city, for these beautiful and meaningful years filled with ups and downs. Continue to watch over me!”

A Journey of Struggle, Stardom, and Success

Reflecting on his 44-year journey, Kher said:

“It has been a journey full of ups and downs, as life should be — filled with highs, moments of enthusiasm, and also discouragement. But Mumbai gave me everything.”

The actor highlighted that millions migrate to Mumbai hoping to make it big, but only a few succeed.

“Perhaps only 0.08% make it, and I am one of them. I consider myself fortunate and lucky to have received so much love, work, and recognition.”

From Saaransh to Stardom: Over 540 Films and Counting

Anupam Kher made his Bollywood debut with the iconic film Saaransh (1984), directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Over the last four decades, he has appeared in over 540 films, spanning Hindi, regional, and international cinema.

The actor has received two National Film Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Kher’s Message: “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”

Ending his message with his signature optimism, Kher reminded aspiring dreamers of his mantra: