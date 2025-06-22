Anupam Kher Shares Love for Kashmiri Cuisine Ahead of ‘Metro… In Dino’ Release

Mumbai: As excitement builds for the release of ‘Metro… In Dino’, veteran actor Anupam Kher is sharing more than just screen space—he’s also sharing the flavors of his Kashmiri heritage. In a recent conversation with IANS, the actor fondly recalled the moment he introduced co-star Vinay Pathak to Kashmiri cuisine during the shooting of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’.

“I introduced Vinay to Kashmiri food, and he said, ‘Kashmiri food is like this?’ I said, ‘Yes’. I was so happy to show him something new,” said Anupam.

The Secret Richness of Kashmiri Food: No Onion, Tomato, or Garlic

Anupam highlighted the unique quality of Kashmiri cuisine, noting that its rich flavors come without using onions, garlic, or tomatoes—staples in most Indian recipes.

“The richness of Kashmiri food is that there’s no tomato, no onion, and no garlic. Yet, it’s one of the tastiest cuisines,” he added.

He also emphasized India’s culinary diversity, saying,

“After every 500 kilometers in India, you find a new cuisine—Gujarati, Marathi, and all kinds of thaalis.”

Vinay Pathak Recalls His First Taste of Kashmiri Cuisine

Earlier, Vinay Pathak also recounted the experience of being introduced to Kashmiri food by Anupam.

“I’m a vegetarian, so I didn’t think Kashmiri food was for me. But Anupam said, ‘You’re in for a treat’. We went to a place in Delhi, and I fell in love with it,” Vinay told IANS.

Their on-set camaraderie extended beyond food, with the duo playing games like “20 Questions” during filming breaks.

‘Metro… In Dino’ to Release on July 4, 2025

‘Metro… In Dino’, presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., is set to release in theatres on July 4, 2025. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.