‘Anupamaa’ Fame Shivam Khajuria on Tattoos: “Each One Holds My Story”

Mumbai: Television actor Shivam Khajuria, best known for his role as Prem in Star Plus’ hit show ‘Anupamaa’, recently revealed the deeply emotional and spiritual significance behind his tattoos. For the rising star, body art is more than just aesthetics—it’s a reflection of his memories, values, faith, and family bonds.

In an exclusive conversation, Shivam shared the story behind each tattoo that adorns his body:

“Each tattoo has a personal story and emotional weight,” he said. “The ‘Mom and Dad’ tattoo is a forever bond—something that roots me and reminds me where I come from. The ‘God is greater than the highs and lows’ piece represents my spiritual mindset. It’s my anchor during both the best and worst days. And Bajrangbali—he’s strength, faith, and fearlessness. This tattoo is my spiritual armor.”

Also Read: Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram Offer Floral Tributes at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad

A Spontaneous Start, But Deeply Meaningful Designs

Shivam admitted that while his first tattoo was a spontaneous decision, the meaning behind it was anything but. It was a heartfelt tribute to his parents, inked on his chest.

“It felt like the most meaningful way to carry their presence with me always,” he said.

The actor also revealed his third tattoo of Lord Hanuman (Bajrangbali), which he describes as his spiritual protection, saying it symbolizes strength and divine guidance in his life.

Pain Was Never a Problem for Shivam

While many dread the pain that comes with tattooing, Shivam shrugged it off:

“I’ve got a pretty high pain tolerance. It just felt like a series of little pricks—totally manageable. I embraced it as part of the journey.”

More Tattoos in the Future?

When asked about plans for more tattoos, Shivam revealed:

“No fixed plans. But if something truly resonates with me, that’s when I know it’s time for the next one.”

Shivam Khajuria continues to win hearts with his portrayal of Prem in ‘Anupamaa’, alongside Rupali Ganguly. His candid revelation offers fans a more intimate look into his life and the stories inked on his skin.