Anurag University and Arizona State University Launch Global Degree Pathways for Indian Students

Hyderabad: Anurag University has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), further strengthening global academic opportunities for Indian students.

This collaboration allows students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, and Management.

Study in India and the U.S. Seamlessly

Through this academic pathway, students will begin their journey at Anurag University International College in India and later transition to ASU in the United States to complete their degrees. This approach offers a seamless, cost-effective, and internationally recognized route to global education.

Affordable International Exposure

This model enables savings of up to 40% on the total cost of earning a globally respected ASU degree. Students benefit from international exposure while reducing the financial burden associated with studying abroad. The program also promotes cross-border academic collaboration and intercultural learning.

Stakeholder Interaction Highlights Opportunity

The partnership was unveiled during a stakeholder session in Hyderabad attended by representatives from the U.S. Consulate, Education USA, and academic counselors from top international schools. The session highlighted how this alliance will shape academic and professional futures.

Key Leaders Speak on the Collaboration

Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, Anurag University:

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to offering high-quality global education opportunities that are both accessible and transformative.”

Chris Johnson, Senior Director, Global Partnership Development, ASU:

“ASU and Anurag University are breaking barriers and building the future together. What starts here isn’t just change – it’s transformation on a global scale.”

About Arizona State University (ASU)

ASU is the largest public university in the U.S. under a single administration.

is the under a single administration. Hosts over 181,000 students , including 16,000+ international students .

, including . India is the top country of origin with 6,600+ Indian students .

is the top country of origin with . Ranked #1 in innovation, sustainability, and global impact .

. Conducts nearly $1 billion in annual research, making it a top-ranked research university.

About Anurag University, Hyderabad