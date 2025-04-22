Anurag University and Arizona State University Launch Global Degree Pathways for Indian Students
This collaboration allows students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, and Management.
Hyderabad: Anurag University has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), further strengthening global academic opportunities for Indian students.
Table of Contents
This collaboration allows students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, and Management.
Study in India and the U.S. Seamlessly
Through this academic pathway, students will begin their journey at Anurag University International College in India and later transition to ASU in the United States to complete their degrees. This approach offers a seamless, cost-effective, and internationally recognized route to global education.
Affordable International Exposure
This model enables savings of up to 40% on the total cost of earning a globally respected ASU degree. Students benefit from international exposure while reducing the financial burden associated with studying abroad. The program also promotes cross-border academic collaboration and intercultural learning.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Stakeholder Interaction Highlights Opportunity
The partnership was unveiled during a stakeholder session in Hyderabad attended by representatives from the U.S. Consulate, Education USA, and academic counselors from top international schools. The session highlighted how this alliance will shape academic and professional futures.
Key Leaders Speak on the Collaboration
Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, Anurag University:
“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to offering high-quality global education opportunities that are both accessible and transformative.”
Also Read: Mad Over Donuts Opens New Outlet at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad
Chris Johnson, Senior Director, Global Partnership Development, ASU:
“ASU and Anurag University are breaking barriers and building the future together. What starts here isn’t just change – it’s transformation on a global scale.”
About Arizona State University (ASU)
- ASU is the largest public university in the U.S. under a single administration.
- Hosts over 181,000 students, including 16,000+ international students.
- India is the top country of origin with 6,600+ Indian students.
- Ranked #1 in innovation, sustainability, and global impact.
- Conducts nearly $1 billion in annual research, making it a top-ranked research university.
About Anurag University, Hyderabad
- Founded in 1998, gained university status in 2020.
- Offers 50+ programs across six multidisciplinary schools.
- Accredited by NBA and NAAC, featured in NIRF rankings for 5 consecutive years.
- Home to 15,000+ students and 500+ faculty members on a 150+ acre campus.
- First Telangana university to build a satellite with industry and government partners.
- Focused on innovation-driven education, experiential learning, and strong industry linkages for successful student placements.