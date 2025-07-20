Anurag University Hosts 2nd Convocation, Confers Degrees on Over 2,200 Graduates

Hyderabad: Anurag University celebrated its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday with great pride and academic fervor, awarding degrees to over 2,260 students across disciplines in Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Agricultural Sciences, and Medical Sciences.

Over 2,200 Degrees Awarded in a Grand Celebration

Held at the university’s APJ Abdul Kalam Hall, the ceremony marked a major milestone for the graduating Class of 2025. Family members, faculty, dignitaries, and industry leaders gathered to witness the joyous culmination of the academic journey for thousands of students.

Degrees were conferred across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs—underscoring Anurag University’s commitment to academic excellence and future-ready education.

Top Education and Industry Leaders Inspire Graduates

The convocation was graced by distinguished guests including:

Prof. T.G. Sitharam , Chairman of AICTE (Chief Guest)

, Chairman of AICTE (Chief Guest) Dr. P. Subba Rao , Chairman & MD, Ananth Technologies (Guest of Honour)

, Chairman & MD, Ananth Technologies (Guest of Honour) Dr. P. Rajeshwar Reddy , Chairman, Anurag University

, Chairman, Anurag University Dr. U.B. Desai , Hon’ble Chancellor

, Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Archana Mantri , Vice Chancellor

, Vice Chancellor Mrs. S. Neelima, CEO, Anurag University

In his keynote, Prof. Sitharam urged graduates to pursue innovation with social responsibility, stating:

“India needs thinkers and doers. Your journey begins now, and it must be rooted in curiosity, courage, and compassion.”

Dr. Subba Rao emphasized the global relevance of Indian graduates, encouraging students to dream big and take bold steps in shaping India’s technological future.

Special Recognition for Academic Excellence

The ceremony also honoured academic toppers and researchers:

10 PhD degrees were conferred for groundbreaking research.

were conferred for groundbreaking research. Over 75 gold medalists received accolades for academic excellence.

Dr. Archana Mantri praised the graduating class for their adaptability in a changing global landscape, while Chancellor Dr. U.B. Desai highlighted the need for lifelong learning and empathy-driven leadership.

Strong Industry Linkages and Placement Success

Anurag University reaffirmed its position as a leading institution for placements, having:

Secured 10,000+ job offers since 2021

Facilitated 1,500+ placements in 2025 alone

Top recruiters from sectors like AI, Data Science, Agritech, Healthcare Tech, and Business Analytics recruited graduates this year—demonstrating the university’s alignment with current industry needs.

Legacy of the Class of 2025

Beyond academics, the event celebrated the character, resilience, and social impact demonstrated by students. Their achievements span:

Advanced engineering research

Pharmaceutical innovation

Entrepreneurial ventures

Community outreach programs

As the ceremony concluded with the formal declaration of the convocation’s closure, the atmosphere turned emotional and festive—students tossed their graduation stoles, shared embraces, and captured photos marking the beginning of new chapters.