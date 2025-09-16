Anurag University Signs MoU with MSN Laboratories to Launch Industry-Focused Bridge Course

Hyderabad: Anurag University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSN Laboratories Limited, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, to strengthen industry–academia collaboration. As part of the partnership, the university has introduced the MSN Labs Bridge Course (2025–26) for MSN employees, organized by the Department of Chemistry, School of Engineering.

The inauguration began with an invocation, lamp lighting, and a welcome to dignitaries from both institutions. Dr. Savita Belwal, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Programme Coordinator, presented an overview of the Self-Directed Teams (SDT) Bridge Course. The initiative, co-designed with MSN Labs, is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, skills, and employability of new recruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Belwal said: “This MoU with MSN Laboratories is a strong example of industry–academia collaboration in action. Through this Bridge Course, we aim to provide trainees with not just theoretical knowledge but also hands-on learning, making them confident and industry-ready.”

The Department of Chemistry will co-develop training modules, deliver lectures and lab sessions, and assess trainee progress.

From MSN’s side, Mr. K. L. N. Murthy, Head HR (API), remarked: “At MSN, we believe that partnerships with leading academic institutions like Anurag University are critical to building the future of pharma talent in India. This collaboration will help our new recruits transition smoothly into their careers with the right mix of scientific knowledge, practical training, and problem-solving skills.”

Senior leaders of Anurag University, including the Deans of Engineering, Examinations, and Student Affairs, along with Mr. Javid Jamal, Director of L&D, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of academia in shaping industry-ready professionals.

This MoU marks Anurag University’s second major collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, underscoring its mission to foster long-term partnerships that equip students and trainees with practical skills, industry exposure, and career readiness.