Anurag University Signs MoU with Rehab Technologies to Boost Research and Entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: Anurag University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rehab Technologies to foster academic collaboration, industry-driven research, and entrepreneurship development.

The MoU, formalized on August 20, 2025, focuses on conducting summits, conferences, workshops, seminars, certificate programs, training sessions, placements, and faculty development programs. It also aims to provide higher education opportunities for students across multiple disciplines.

As part of this agreement, two specialized entities will soon become operational — the Centre for Construction Chemicals and Research Studies (CCRS) and the Start-ups Mentoring Centre (SMC).

Rehab Technologies will collaborate with Anurag University to organize short-term and certificate courses, corporate training, executive development programs, and postgraduate diploma programs in specialized areas such as maintenance, repair, and life extension of structures.

The Centre of Excellence in Construction Chemicals and Research Studies is being established as a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary research hub, dedicated to durability, aging, and health monitoring of structures. The centre is expected to bridge basic science and advanced diagnostics while addressing India’s key infrastructural challenges.

The collaboration began with an expert lecture delivered by Dr. P. Srinivasa Reddy, CEO of Rehab Technologies, on “Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics in Health Monitoring and Structural Repairs.” The session attracted wide participation from faculty members of Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, and Business Management, along with practicing engineers from across India who joined virtually via Zoom.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Dr. V. Vijay Kumar (Dean, School of Engineering), Dr. Pallavi Badry (HoD, Civil Engineering), Dr. K.R.C. Reddy, and Dr. B. Narender from Anurag University, alongside Dr. P. Srinivasa Reddy, D. Shyam Sunder, and Pruneeth Reddy from Rehab Technologies.

This partnership is expected to strengthen teaching and training systems by leveraging the expertise of Rehab Technologies while supporting Anurag University’s academic objectives.

Additionally, the Start-ups Mentoring Centre (SMC) will be established under the MoU to nurture entrepreneurial mindsets among students. The SMC will offer entrepreneurship development certificate programs and will focus on:

Organizing workshops and training sessions on entrepreneurship

Providing practical exposure and guidance

Generating self-employment opportunities

Supporting students in launching start-ups

Facilitating placements for trained graduates

The collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating industry expertise with academic innovation to prepare students for the future of construction technology and beyond.