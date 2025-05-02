Anushka Sharma Glows Amid Flowers in Intimate Birthday Celebration – See the Pic!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned 37 on May 1 and gave fans a peek into her private birthday celebration, filled with warmth, flowers, and heartfelt wishes.

Anushka Sharma Radiates Joy in Floral-Themed Birthday Post

Dressed in a soft pink co-ord set, Anushka Sharma looked radiant as she posed amid a lavish display of flower bouquets. She captioned her Instagram post: “Thank you for the birthday love.” The serene photo captured a quiet moment of joy and was met with love from fans and fellow celebrities.

Celebrities Pour In Wishes for Anushka Sharma

Several Bollywood stars commented on Anushka’s post, showering her with birthday wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu called her “favourite,” while Neha Dhupia and Patralekhaa also joined in, spreading joy and affection through their messages.

Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Birthday Message for Anushka

Anushka’s husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, took to social media to share a touching tribute to his wife. Posting a sweet photo of the couple, he wrote:

Also Read: India Bans Pakistani Dramas — Now This Instagram Story Is Breaking the Internet

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything… You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma.”

The emotional message quickly went viral and was widely appreciated by fans across platforms.

Anushka Sharma’s Comeback with “Chakda Xpress”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to acting with “Chakda Xpress”, a biopic based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This sports drama will be her first film since 2018’s “Zero”, marking a six-year hiatus from the big screen.

Produced under Clean Slate Filmz, the film is written by Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Prosit Roy. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. Chakda Xpress will premiere on Netflix, with the release date yet to be announced.